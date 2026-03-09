MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins fans were quick to weigh in after they learned of the team’s decision to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The move, announced by the team Monday morning, sparked widespread reaction in South Florida.

Tagovailoa spent six seasons with the team and, while many fans appreciate his time in Miami, they understand the team’s decision to move on.

“Getting rid of him is a disappointment but, of course, we have to do what we have to do,” said Dolphins fan Lisa Black.

While Tagovailoa’s time in South Florida included many exciting moments, the 28-year-old quarterback faced multiple injuries and was benched late last season.

Monday’s announcement is just one of many shakeups for the Dolphins with the arrival of a new head coach and general manager and now the star quarterback off the team.

Some fans said the change really needed to start at the top.

“At the end of the day, management is who builds morale, so if they’re not building morale for the team, then no matter who comes on the team, it’s not going to change,” said Dolphins fan Crystal.

A lot of big changes are happening with the Dolphins as the franchise looks to move in a new direction.

