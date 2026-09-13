LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins became the 15th quarterback to throw at least 300 touchdown passes in his career after tossing three on Sunday to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-13 season-opening victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Two of his TD passes went to running back Ashton Jeanty, who also rushed for 102 yards and caught six passes for 45 more. This was the third career 100-yard game for Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft who showed no ill effects of an ankle injury he suffered on Aug. 23.

Cousins, making his first start for the Raiders after being acquired in the offseason from Atlanta, completed 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards, though he was intercepted twice. He has 301 touchdown passes for his career, moving into 14th and one TD ahead of John Elway.

Cousins is the first Raiders quarterback to throw at least three TDs in the opener since Kerry Collins in 2005 against New England.

The Raiders totaled 290 yards in their first game under coach Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator on Seattle’s Super Bowl-championship team last season. It was a noticeable improvement for an offense that last season was last in the league in yardage (245.2 per game) and scoring (14.2 points).

But Las Vegas is about to embark on a six-game gauntlet against teams such as Kansas City, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams that will test how much the offense truly has improved.

The Dolphins, the league’s youngest team with an average age of 25.5, weren’t much of a test. But expectations are high for Miami this season under first-year coach Jeff Hafley.

Malik Willis, under pressure much of the game, passed for 220 yards with an interception. He was sacked five times, with 1 1/2 by Maxx Crosby, who became the third Raider to record at least 70 for his career since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Las Vegas never trailed in taking advantage of a rare true home-field advantage. The Raiders used a 16-play, 93-yard opening drive that ate up 8:58 to take a 7-0 lead. They had just one TD drive of 90-plus yards all last season.

They led 17-3 at one point before the Dolphins cut the advantage to 17-13 early in the third quarter. But then Dylan Laube returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to midfield to set up Cousins’ 13-yard scoring pass to Jeanty to again assume control.

Injuries

Dolphins: LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) was injured in the second half.

Raiders: CB Darien Porter (undisclosed) was injured in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Dolphins: Visit San Francisco on Sunday.

Raiders: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

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