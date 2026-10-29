MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As part of the Miami Dolphins’ fourth annual Football UNITES Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative, volunteers joined school families at The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens to place mulch, clean up the playground and paint the school’s STREAM lab and auditorium.

The month-long initiative honors the legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs.

It ends Friday, which would have been Jenkins’ 52nd birthday.

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