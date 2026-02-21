MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins and City Furniture teamed up to assist families in need, and gave children an unforgettable experience.

One hundred children and their families were invited to the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday for the eighth annual Delivering Hope event.

Attendees participated in fun activities, enjoyed food, and met Dolphins players, cheerleaders, and team alumni.

At the end of the event, each family received a new bed from City Furniture, alongside Dolphins themed bedsheets.

