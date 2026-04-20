OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - High school students in Broward County traded playbooks for checkbooks to learn a valuable lesson off the field.

This past Friday at Northeast High School, class felt a little different. No textbooks. Instead, the subject being taught was money.

This “Money Mini Camp” was created by former Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold.

His goal is to teach high school students how to win off the field with their money.

“This is major, you know what I’m saying? I feel like this is what we’ve been missing for a long time,” said Dolphins offensive lineman Aaron Brewer.

Now with his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, engaging in organized team activities, Ingold couldn’t make it in person, but he was still front and center virtually.

“Hopefully y’all will be empowered and equipped to move forward with your life and move forward, so change for me,” said Ingold in a video call to the students.

Stepping in for Ingold were a couple of familiar faces carrying the message forward: Ingold’s now former teammates Brewer and Ollie Gordon.

“When you’re elementary, middle school, high school, you’re not getting financial literacy. People are not teaching that, and that’s the biggest thing in life once you become an adult,” said Brewer. “Financial literacy, that’s life in itself. You got bills, you got credit, you got all these loans you get, and so, that’s life, so I feel it’s just so dope for them to point to the youth and give them that knowledge early on in life.”

It was a team effort between Broward County Public Schools teachers and Amerant Bank associates, as they close the gap many say has been ignored far too long.

“I learned the hard way growing up as an adult, so just that knowledge that I went through personally, I want to make sure that over 300 kids today are impacted through financial literacy — basic banking, investing, credit and fraud,” said Dr. Kevin Perry with BCPS.

And for partners like Amerant Bank, the impact hits home.

“To be able to give back and through Alec and his foundation, Broward County, the foundation, man, it’s incredible,” said Amerant Bank associate Orly Garcia. “This is one of the coolest days of the year for me.”

But the real takeaway was the message landing with the students.

“Very impactful, because I have, like, very bad shopping addictions, so I’m starting to learn, like, how to save my money more and, like, how to manage it,” said student Sierra Minikus.

“I learned a lot about how to invest and where to put my money in order to stay wealthy and continue to be wealthy once you do get the first check,” said student Syndi Smith.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.