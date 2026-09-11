MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - On the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, the Miami Dolphins’ new head coach, Jeff Hafley, remembered an athlete who died a hero in the attacks.

Hafley, 47, shared an anecdote during a news conference on Friday, ahead of the Dolphins’ season opener on Sunday.

“When I was at [Boston College]. they had the red bandana game, which is a special game to be a part of. I know that will be played tonight. Welles Crowthers was the guy that went back to save people that he didn’t know time and time again, pulling people out of the building and ultimately losing his life,” said Hafley. “That’s also a good reminder there is some real good in the world, and there’s some really good people like him, and to all the heroes and all the first responders on days like this, we really appreciate you, and there needs to be more people like that.”

The Dolphins are practicing for their season opener on the road. They face the Las Vegas Raiders with a new head coach and a new quarterback, Malik Williams.

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