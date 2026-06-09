MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the next phase of their offseason program with their last day of organized team activities in Miami Gardens.

While training camp is several weeks away, Fins players and coaches believe the team is getting into form after finishing up their mandatory organized team activities.

“I like the group, I like the buy-in on how hard they’ve worked, the relationships we’ve built and I like the work that we’ve put in. I think it’s just very beginning, but I’m pleased with their attitudes and effort, which are the most important thing for me,” said Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley.

The upcoming season marks the beginning of a new era under Hafley, which has so far stressed an importance on accountability and connection throughout the locker room.

“I think it’s open, open mind and open ears and just being focused on learning, you know, like not thinking, like, ‘Oh, well we did it like this last year,’ or having that feeling of any entitlement. It’s a fresh start, it’s a brand new opportunity, [we’re] taking advantage of that,” said Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington.

One thing that was apparent among players as they head into their summer break was a renewed sense of confidence and belief in the culture they’re building together.

“Everybody just wants to embrace that culture because obviously we wanna win so we’re gonna do everything to buy into that culture and buy in to the camaraderie we want to build around the building, so just looking to build on that and get some wins,” said Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Although fans won’t see the team on the field for another month as they get some time off, it’s a positive sign to see the players already establishing that strong culture in such a short time under their new head coach.

Players will report back for training camp in late July.

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