MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 50 new players took part in the Miami Dolphins’ first practice for this season’s training camp.

In an offseason that’s been defined by change following an entirely new coaching staff, including head coach Jeff Hafley, and a massive overhaul at several key positions, the Dolphins have returned to the practice field for the first action of the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

The team hopes to steer in a new direction by creating an improved culture and working toward snapping the franchise’s 25-year playoff victory drought.

Nine-year veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler said the team got off to a good start, with players feeling fresh and excited to be back on the gridiron.

“This practice was a really fun first opening practice to camp. Obviously we have a lot of new players here, a lot of new faces and it’s a great energy coming from the players and guys just wanna put their best foot forward and go out there and fly around,” said Sieler.

Among the new faces to the team is quarterback Malik Willis, who is expected to take the starting job under center.

Willis was signed by the Dolphins at the start of free agency after the team decided to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa.

Over the coming six weeks, Willis said he’s determined to establish himself as a leader for the squad.

“I’m just trying to do whatever I can to earn that role every day, you know, put the work in, put the time in and earn respect from my teammates. I think that’s what’s most vital, most important, more than a paycheck, more than the position other people say you’re in,” said Willis.

Hafley has preached a similar message to his players, saying it’s about “doing the small things in the right way every single day.”

He expects that message to carry over into each practice and into the coming season.

“Now is the time for us to focus on ourselves and for our guys to go out and win jobs, for our coaches to put together schemes and develop and get ready to play,” said Hafley.

The team’s next practice is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

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