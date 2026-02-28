MIAMI (WSVN) - As thousands of bicyclists prepare to take on the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the CEO of Best Buddies is preparing for a special ride with a good friend.

More than 8,500 people have signed up to take part in the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge this year.

Among those hitting the streets with a purpose is Anthony Shriver, the CEO of Best Buddies. His nonprofit organization promotes inclusion for those with disabilities.

Shriver said one of his closest friends in life is his reason to ride this weekend.

“Cancer touches all of us, you know, one of my best friends from childhood has pancreatic cancer and is struggling through that, Mark Wylie,” said Shriver. “We’re riding in his honor to support his care and his treatment.”

When Shriver lines up for the ride, he won’t be alone.

Shriver will have one of his buddies in tow, along with 15 other duo teams from Best Buddies and partnering organization, Special Compass. Each team will make a 54-mile trek to raise funds for cancer research.

“Towing someone, it just captures the whole spirit of Best Buddies, right, I mean, it’s one-to-one friendship, it’s, you know, supporting each other on a journey,” said Shriver.

Special Compass CEO Jim Sayih, whose son Michael will be accompanying Shriver in a chariot, said it’s a special moment for them to partner with an impactful organization.

“Twenty years ago, Michael, in high school, learned about Best Buddies, and then we got to meet Anthony, and we just saw Anthony as a really incredible human,” said Jim.

Michael was born with cerebral palsy, and since he was 5 years old, his father has been his legs, helping push him through life at their own pace and using his love as the fuel to keep enjoying every day.

“It gives Michael freedom and the joy of being included, you know, it’s not just being a spectator on the sideline and watching everybody else have fun, getting a medal, screaming and all that, you know, he gets to be a part of this,” said Jim.

For Michael, the chance to be around scores of welcoming people is its own reward.

“My favorite part is interacting with everyone,” said Michael.

Jim said that when others see the pair powering through their journey, he wants everyone to scream loud and proud, even if they finish last.

“We want to make sure that all people with special needs have a seat at the table, whatever that table is,” said Jim. “I made it my lifelong goal that he would be included in everything and that he would live a life of abundance.”

Before starting his organization, which helps people with special needs through inclusive sports, education, and housing programs, Jim worked as a fan greeter for the Miami Dolphins.

Now, he’s a mainstay of an annual event that’s helped raise more than $90 million for cancer research in South Florida since 2010.

For residents who plan to be out on Saturday, be sure to check the Dolphins Cancer Challenge website for information on bike routes and road closures.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.