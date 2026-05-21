(WSVN) - World Cup fever is getting a lot bigger and taller, thanks to a large retailer’s life-size item.

Lowe’s is selling a giant, 10-foot inflatable standup of soccer superstar Lionel Messi ahead of his final World Cup appearance with Argentina.

The product is part of the company’s “Epically More Messi” campaign.

The standup will be available in select stores. MyLowe’s Rewards members may purchase it for $99.

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