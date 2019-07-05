Loved ones cheer as local tennis star Coco Gauff wins third Wimbledon match

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) — A Delray Beach teen making sports history pulled off a hard-fought upset in her third match at Wimbledon, and her loved ones back home celebrated her win during a watch party.

Fifteen-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff took center court at the All-England Club when she played against Polona Hercog of Slovenia, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured friends and family members at Paradise Sports Lounge, her father’s Delray Beach restaurant, as they erupted into cheers after the South Florida player emerged victorious.

But Gauff found herself with her back against the wall several times during the tense nail-biter of a match. She actually lost her first set and trailed her opponent before she turned it around and forced a tie break.

Gauff’s father has coached her since she began playing tennis at 7 years old.

Her grandparents, Eddie and Yvonne Odom, have also been a driving force in her life. They said her strong showing at Wimbledon is the result of hard work, perseverance and divine forces.

“She fought, she fought, and this was destined. Her two grand daddies, who are ministers, they have been working this thing,” said Yvonne as she pointed her index finger upwards. “We believe Him, because she is a blessed child.”

“She’s like her daddy. She never quits. The idea is to never quit,” said Eddie. “Every shot is a big shot, and she came all the way back … and she got it.”

“Gauff has become a headline act at the tennis match, not only after becoming the youngest player to qualify for the tournament but also when she beat her idol, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams.

Eddie said he can’t wait until his granddaughter returns home, so he can cook her a good meal.

Hercog ranked 60th and Gauff was ranked 313th in the world at the start of Wimbledon. Gauff is scheduled to play a doubles match on Saturday.

Her next singles match is set for Monday. She will take on the player currently ranked 44th in the world.

Gauff’s loved ones said that even though she has her work cut out for her, they feel certain she has what it takes to continue her winning streak.

