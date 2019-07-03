Family, friends of South Florida tennis star show support in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A teenager competing in Wimbledon is receiving support from friends and family in Delray Beach.

Family and friends of 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff gathered at Paradise Sports Lounge to watch her play, Wednesday.

“I’m just grateful because she’s very talented,” grandmother Yvonne Odom said. “We recognized that very early, so as the grandma, I had to keep my mouth shut at certain times and allow the parents to develop and her coaches, and it’s been amazing.”

On Monday, the 15-year-old beat Venus Williams, her idol, in the first round of this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

“She beat Venus. Everybody went crazy,” said Codey Gauff, the teen’s brother.

“We prayed about it in church, and we knew that she was gonna do it,” said Kathy Evans Baldwin, the teen’s cousin. “When she did it, we all broke down and just cried.”

On Wednesday, Coco, who is the youngest player to qualify for the British tournament, took on Magdalena Rybarikova, who is a women’s semi-finalist.

Her family watched while she played the match, and when she got a point, they erupted in celebration.

“She beat Venus Williams last time, and I think she’s gonna beat this girl, so she did a good job,” said Cameron Gauff, the teen’s brother.

Coco is at the tournament with her parents. Her father has coached her since she began playing tennis at 7 years old.

“We are so happy and so proud of Coco,” Baldwin said. “This is just history in the making for our family. The Odom and Lee family are so extremely proud of Coco.”

The Wednesday match lasted one hour and 19 minutes. In the end, the 15-year-old beat Rybarikova to move onto the next round.

“She played her game,” Odom said. “That’s what I was hoping for, and that’s what we got.”

7News caught up with the 15-year-old through FaceTime.

When asked how she felt, Gauff said, “I feel great. I’m really ecstatic.”

When asked if she is excited for the third round, she said, “Yeah, super excited for round three. I can’t wait to play. Hopefully, I get to play on again.”

Coco’s next match is scheduled for Friday.

