TORONTO (AP) — Lionel Messi had a goal and two assists to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions, and Inter Miami doubled up Toronto FC 4-2 on Saturday, upping its winning streak on the road to six.

Messi’s effort gives him 59 goals and 41 assists in 64 regular-season matches, shattering the previous record of 95 set by Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco. Messi has piled up 87 goals and 57 assists in 101 career appearances in all competitions.

Rodrigo De Paul also had a goal and two assists to help Inter Miami bounce back from a 4-3 home loss to Orlando City in a match it led 3-0. The club is 0-1-3 at home since moving to Nu Stadium.

De Paul scored off a free kick in the 44th minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The midfielder corralled the ball after it ricocheted off the wall of players and banged a second shot off the left post and into the net.

Messi usually takes all of the club’s direct free kicks but he yielded to De Paul, who delivered his third career goal — all this year — in his 21st appearance over two seasons.

Messi and De Paul both picked up their third assists of the campaign when they set up Luis Suárez for his second goal and a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. It was the 32nd goal in 63 career matches for Suárez.

Defender Sergio Reguilón made his third appearance when he subbed into the match in the 68th minute before scoring his first goal in the 73rd — with an assist from Messi — for a three-goal lead.

De Paul set up Messi for his ninth goal — one off the league lead — in the 75th minute to make it 4-0. De Paul has three assists after collecting his first four in 11 appearances last season.

Toronto avoided the shutout on a pair of goals by rookie Emilio Aristizábal. The 20-year-old scored in the 82nd and 90th minutes, giving him three goals in his first 11 matches. Dániel Sallói had his fourth assist on the first goal. Kobe Franklin snagged his second assist this season and fellow defender Walker Zimmerman earned his first to help Aristizábal complete the brace.

Dayne St. Clair finished with three saves for Inter Miami (6-2-4).

Luka Gavran stopped two shots for Toronto (3-4-5).

The match was stopped a couple of times when fans jumped onto the field to try and get close to Messi.

Up next

Miami: Visits FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Toronto: Visits Charlotte FC on Saturday.

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