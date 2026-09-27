MIAMI (AP) — JJ Kohl threw for 135 yards and a touchdown as FIU beat Long Island University 20-3 on Saturday.

The Panthers (2-2) took a 7-0 lead when Kohl connected with Tyson Carter for a 48-yard touchdown with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

LIU (0-5) answered with Will Johnson’s 46-yard field goal early in the second before FIU extended its lead on an unusual touchdown. Anthony Carrie ran to the 1-yard line before dropping the ball at the goal line, where teammate Maguire Anderson recovered it for a touchdown to make it 14-3.

Robert Czeremcha added field goals of 25 and 37 yards in the second half.

FIU finished with 394 total yards, including 167 yards rushing. Carrie led the Panthers with 71 yards on 14 carries, while Carter caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Marker completed 6 of 10 passes for 92 yards in his first game since Aug. 28, 2025, and his FIU debut.

Luca Stanzani threw for 109 yards and an interception for LIU.

Up next

Long Island University: Hosts Mercyhurst next Saturday.

Florida International: Hosts New Mexico State on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

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