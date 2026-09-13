MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his MLS-leading 19th goal of the season as Inter Miami played first-place Nashville to a 2-2 tie on Saturday night.

Messi appeared to have Miami on its way to its first win over Nashville this season when he scored with a left-footed shot to make it 2-1 in the 62nd. Nashville’s Sam Surridge equalized with his second goal of the night just a minute into stoppage time to keep his club unbeaten in four meetings with Miami this season.

The draw also kept Nashville nine points ahead of second-place Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

Nashville struck just four minutes into the match when Surridge finished Andy Najar’s pass for his 14th goal of the season.

The score was evened in the 19th when Nashville defender Reed Baker-Whiting scored an own goal on a corner kick.

Messi had a shot blocked from outside the box in the 27th minute and sent a free kick wide shortly afterward before breaking through in the second half.

Rodrigo De Paul found Messi outside the penalty area, and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sent a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner for his 19th MLS goal of the season.

Miami was looking to avenge a 4-1 loss to Nashville in the teams’ previous meeting on Aug. 15. Nashville also eliminated Miami from the Concacaf Champions Cup earlier this season.

Up next

Nashville: Hosts the Chicago Fire next Saturday.

Inter Miami: Hosts Liga MX champion Cruz Azul on Wednesday in the Campeones Cup.

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