SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Christopher Columbus High School got a surprise visit from the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Students and faculty erupted into cheers as the former Heisman Trophy winner entered the school’s gymnasium carrying the prestigious award, taking a seat on stage beside the iconic symbol of one of his biggest collegiate achievements.

Mendoza, an alumni from the school, was joined by his former head football coach Dave Dunn and Columbus High School’s Ambassador of Alumni Relations John Lynskey, who helped moderate an engaging question-and-answer session.

It’s the first time he’s returned to his former school since winning the College Football Playoff championship with the Indiana Hoosiers earlier in the year.

During the conversation, Mendoza reflected on his time at Columbus and what it means to be a Marist.

“Family means everything to me. I had my grandfather, my father, my uncles come to Columbus. It really shows a sense of pride that the Marist education derives,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza also shared the lasting impact his experience at Columbus and the school’s Mas Family Program.

Mendoza then spoke about his highlight reel play late in the national title game, putting an exclamation mark and ensuring his team’s victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The legendary play featured Mendoza bulldozing through several Canes defenders before lunging across the final yards to score a critical touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Then at the end, having an opportunity to go for it on fourth down where everything says you should kick a field goal, able to run, trust the offensive linemen, turn the wrong way, so it’s like you turned the wrong way on Google Maps or something, and then we’re in a pinball machine, pushing back-and-forth and then reach out to the endzone, it was very instinctual,” said Mendoza. “At that point, I didn’t know what happened in the moment but it was a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

He also offered sage advice for his fellow Explorers to stay grounded in faith and find ways serve their community.

“I really pride myself on being Marist because the Marist brothers, the Marist community, they give back,” said Mendoza.

To conclude the visit, Mendoza, serving as a Taco Bell Franchise Player, presented a $25,000 Taco Bell Foundation Live Mas Scholarship to Columbus senior Andres Vergara. He also surprised students once more, announcing that a Taco Bell truck was on campus to provide free tacos for everyone at the school.

After wrapping up his visit, Mendoza spent some time taking photos with students alongside the Heisman Trophy, helping create incredible memories for the Columbus community.

Mendoza now turns his eyes to the NFL Draft, which begins on April 23. A majority of mock drafts project Mendoza to be the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

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