NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Haitian soccer fans in South Florida were filled with joy as they got the chance to meet with players from Haiti’s national soccer team.

Players visited North Miami on Saturday for a special community meet-and-greet with fans and city officials.

Haiti qualified for the World Cup for the first time in more than 50 years. The team is known to their fans around the world as Les Grenadiers. In part, it’s a rally cry for courage.

“The City of North Miami has more Haitian Americans than any other city in the entire country, so it’s an honor to welcome the Haitian National Soccer Team here. It’s exciting. The community is coming out,” said fan Alix Desulme.

“I’m very excited to meet the Haitian players. I’m so proud to be Haitian and all that. Let’s go Haiti!” said fan Caudhy Salamon.

The country will play in Group C. Their first match will be against Scotland on June 13 in Boston.

But days before that, they will play a friendly against New Zealand on June 2 at Inter Miami’s old stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.