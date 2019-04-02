Fort Lauderdale commissioners unanimously approve demolition of disused soccer stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale City Commissioners unanimously approved to demolish a disused soccer stadium to make way for a new one.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF ownership group won a vote of approval for a new stadium, Tuesday.

Beckham’s club won a bidding war for the abandoned Lockhart Stadium, at 1350 NW 55th St., on March 19.

The club’s current plan is to play at the stadium for two years while a stadium in Miami is built.

After that, the club plans to place its youth academy and farm team in Fort Lauderdale.

