Fort Lauderdale Commissioners vote to begin negotiations with Inter Miami CF over disused stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Commissioners have unanimously voted to begin negotiations with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF ownership group over a disused soccer stadium.

The vote took place at a meeting Tuesday as Beckham’s group and FXE Futbol pitched their proposed renovations for Lockhart Stadium, at 1350 NW 55th St.

Before the vote, Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas said, “It’s always been our aspiration through Inter Miami that the eyes of the world see the potential of our community and our city, so we’ve put our best foot forward with our proposal here in Fort Lauderdale. I’m very confident that we will be given a green light to be able to move forward.”

Inter Miami CF plans on building a new $60 million, 18,000 seat stadium to include a Major League Soccer franchise, a training facility, a youth academy and community space.

Beckham’s group said Inter Miami CF would play at the location for two years while Freedom Park in Miami is under construction.

