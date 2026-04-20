CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A conversation about unity was held on the campus of the University of Miami this past weekend.

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire stopped by his alma mater, Sunday night. The 43-year-old took part in a fireside chat that focused on human connection and empathy.

Stoudemire was born a Baptist and his mother has Hebrew roots. His conversion to Judaism was featured in an HBO documentary.

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