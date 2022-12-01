DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special series of events was held in Dania Beach aimed to give inspiration to middle school students, thanks in part to a former Miami Dolphins player.

Olsen Middle School hosted a day of motivational and service events called REACH on Thursday.

The event’s goal is to encourage students involved in activities at their school and in their community.

Among the students who came to inspire the children was former Miami Dolphins player O.J. McDuffie.

“Most of these kids weren’t even born when I played, but they understand the magnitude of someone like myself, I hope, coming to show them that I care about them, and I care about what they’re going to do in the future,” he said.

Students participated in wellness and team-building activities. They also spent some time tending to the school’s fruit and vegetable garden.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.