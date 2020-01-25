Football fans flock to Miami Beach Convention Center for Super Bowl Experience

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The stage is set at the Miami Beach Convention Center for an immersive, hands-on experience for football fans, just over a week before Super Bowl 54.

7News cameras captured NFL fans of all ages getting a first-hand look at the Super Bowl Experience, Saturday afternoon.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen here, but it’s amazing,” said an attendee.

Inside the venue, event goers got the chance to be interactive ahead of next Sunday’s big showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s probably the biggest event in America,” said former NFL player Anquan Boldin.

Fans were seen throwing footballs, kicking field goals, posing for pictures with mascots and even watching how footballs are made.

“It’s a big experience. Even the helmets outside are gold,” said an attendee.

They also got to see some serious bling, as all past 53 Super Bowl rings are on display.

Also on display is football-themed art by artist Joe Iurato.

“We took the art pieces out into Miami, all various locations, and photographed them to sort of give them context,” said Iurato. “Take the past and sort of fuse it with the present.”

But the main attraction is the official Vince Lombardi Trophy. Fans had a rare opportunity to see the shiny award up close and personal.

“It’s nice to have the NFL down here. Kids love it, I love it,” said an attendee. “It’s for everybody, you know, so this is a good time.”

The Super Bowl Experience will remain open through the big game on Feb. 2. For more information, click here.

WSVN coverage of Super Bowl 54 will begin next Sunday at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

