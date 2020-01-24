Miami Beach Convention Center transforms into Super Bowl experience

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Convention Center is being transformed into a Super Bowl experience for football fans in South Florida.

The Super Bowl Experience opens Saturday, and it will be filled with football-related activities the whole family can enjoy the week before the big game.

“Our fans wanna see the Vince Lombardi trophy. They wanna see NFL players. They wanna see the Super Bowl rings up close,” NFL Director of Events Nicki Ewell said. “We’re very excited. This is the first big event that we’re launching leading into Super Bowl week.”

With 500,000 square feet of the convention center dedicated solely to this year’s Super Bowl, fans can throw footballs, shop for exclusive merchandise, look at Super Bowl memorabilia from the past 53 games, such as rings from past winners and old tickets, gaze at art from Wynwood and even kick a field goal.

“The art world here is kind of the heart of the city, so we definitely want to project that for them,” NFL Director of Events Daphne Wood said.

Crews have been working all week to get ready for the crowds, including setting up booths dedicated to all 30 NFL teams.

“Come down early, you’ll have a cheaper ticket price, shorter lines, you’ll be able to kick a field goal many more times,” Ewell said. “Dozens of players will be here every day signing autographs, taking photos, making appearances. Dan Marino will be here. Jason Taylor is coming [Saturday], Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, so a lot of really big names.”

Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience start at $20. The event is closed on Monday and Tuesday, and it will increase to $40 on Thursday, three days before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will air live on Channel 7 on Sunday, Feb. 2.

