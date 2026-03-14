OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett spent time with kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Broward, and also met volunteers from the organization at a community event.

The two time Stanley Cup winner said that connecting with his team’s youngest fans was personal to him.

“I wouldn’t be here without some great mentors that I’ve had in my life, there’s a lot of people and kids out there that need mentors, so hopefully I can give back, inspire people in the future. Everyone needs a mentor.” said Bennett.

Volunteers, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, toured an Amazon warehouse in Opa-Locka.

They also helped workers pack and deliver wish list items to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization, which brought extra surprises to kids.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.