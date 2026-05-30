NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup fever has taken over South Florida and has even infected our furry friends.

Debris Free Oceans and Miami-Dade County held a unique puppy soccer tournament on Saturday featuring adoptable dogs at Haulover Park in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The animals represented various World Cup nations as they roamed a miniature field to score goals.

Beyond the on-field fun, the event aimed to educate dog owners about the environmental importance of picking up their pet’s waste to protect Biscayne Bay.

“We have a lot of dogs, we are dog lovers, and they poop, and they poop outside, and if we don’t scoop it, we don’t protect our environment, it rains, and it goes right into the water waste and unfortunately creates a huge pollution problem,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

It also looked to connect shelter dogs with forever homes.

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