MIAMI (WSVN) - FIFA’s new campaign is setting the stage before some of the biggest names in soccer arrive in South Florida.

Saturday night, all over Brickell, a letter and other mysterious statements were projected onto buildings with a big question that asked vistors: “Do you feel it?”

“It’s supposed to be a secret; I don’t know how long we’re going to be able to keep it a secret,” said Janelle Prieto, Chief Marketing and Community Officer of Miami World Cup.

The statements all connect to one thing: when FIFA comes to South Florida.

The projections are a teaser campaign for the world’s biggest tournament happening in the Sunshine State.

It premiered FIFA’s new campaign, “One Game, One Passion.”

“One game, one passion, in Miami is the essence of what we think Miami is, and what we want the world to come see when they join us here for FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Prieto.

The campaign highlights how we’re all united, and how the passion brings people together for the love of the game.

“Whether we come from different places, when you come to Miami, you still feel like you’re at home and that passion — not only the passion that we have for our cultures, [but] the passion that we have for our rhythm, the sounds of the city, the beauty of the city,” said Prieto. “I always say that we don’t have to manufacture culture; that culture, that energy, that vibrance lives here.”

And, as part of the reveal, the FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee shared a promotional video.

Fans have started to prepare for what promises to be a massive moment for Miami.

Full of hype, anticipation continues to grow.

“Miami is ready to welcome the world with open arms. Everyone is welcome here, we’re gonna party, we’re gonna have a great time, we’re gonna unify, and it’s such an exciting moment,” said Prieto.

With the reveal out of the way. What does the letter mean?

“It’s what I say: It’s a love letter to Miami, and we’re sending it out to the world, and it is about a love letter to our younger selves, that we all came here with hopes and dreams, and that we come to this beautiful place, and we found them together collectively,” said Prieto.

If you would like to see the full campaign video click here.

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