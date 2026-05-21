MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup 2026 is less than a month away from hitting the Magic City and the logo is officially taking over Hard Rock Stadium right alongside a major security operation.

“You’ll see local police, you’ll see state police, and you’ll see a federal presence as well, just like you would see in a Super Bowl or just like you would see at the Olympics as well,” said Andrew Giuliani with the FIFA World Cup 2026 White House Task Force.

Officials said enhanced screening protocols, security measures, and a massive law enforcement presence will ensure safety and fun when games begin for locals and the millions of expected visitors alike.

“We’ve tried to create as many pathways as possible for international visitors to enjoy what’s gonna be the largest iteration of this World Cup,” said Giuliani.

The U.S. is collaborating with FIFA officials to speed up visa processing for fans visiting from around the globe, but not at the expense of safety.

“Even with ticket holders, let’s say, who have gone to the front of the line to be able to get their B-1/B-2 appointment, it doesn’t mean they’re going to go around the safety and security procedures,” said Giuliani.

Those procedures are expected to be unlike anything the stadium’s seen before.

“We probably have 40, 50 agencies involved in the security aspect. The federal government is involved, the state government, and even the military is involved. It’s a challenge, but it’s something that we’ve done before. We’ve done it with the Super Bowl. We’re just doing at 7x,” said Rodney Barretto, FIFA host committee co-chairman.

Officials said the Magic City is more than ready to take the heat.

“We’re the hottest city in the world, everybody wants to be here, and this is just going to amplify the message to the world,” said Barretto.

Officials advise those attending the games to arrive at the Hard Rock Stadium earlier than they typically would to beat the rush and be able to grab a snack and watch warm-ups.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN-7 starting on June 11.

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