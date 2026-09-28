MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - FIFA is preparing to present a new pitch to soccer fans in Miami Gardens.

The international football association and Miami Host Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field at Walt Frazier Park, Monday.

The planned renovations are part of a promised FIFA legacy that comes with the city being one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

When completed, the new pitch will provide a permanent space for residents to play soccer and retain their connection to FIFA long after the tournament ended.

“Let’s see this beautiful field come up and have our kids have the opportunity to learn and to perform on these soccer fields,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

The field is expected to be completed by next summer.

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