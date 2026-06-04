MIAMI (WSVN) - Some passionate fans got to greet Turkey’s national soccer team as they began warming up for their first FIFA World Cup friendly in more than two decades, Wednesday.

As players took to the pitch at Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale to prepare for their first World Cup appearance since 2002, fans shared their excitement to seeing them back on the largest stage in sports.

“Last time we joined the World Cup, we got third place, we got bronze,” said 7-year-old fan Artun.

While he may be young, Artun has a wealth of knowledge about Turkey’s soccer team.

“Turkey has the record of scoring the fastest goal in World Cup history with just 11 seconds,” he said.

Hakan Şükür scored that record-setting goal in the 2002 third-place playoff match against South Korea, who cohosted the World Cup that year.

That dedication is what brought Artun and his family to the training facility, where they waited for hours for a chance at a glimpse of the team stepping off the bus before they hit the field.

That long wait paid off in an unforgettable moment as Artun and his family got to greet some of the players and take some photos together.

“We are still waiting after they leave training and town. He might have a chance to see them again,” said Turkish fan Irem Tas.

The 24-year absence makes this year’s return to the international competition that much sweeter for the country.

“As a country, we need to be in this kind of organization, in any sport,” said former NBA star Hedo Türkoğlu.

Türkoğlu’s extensive basketball experience includes facing off against the United States’ 2004 squad in two closely contested games, something his country’s soccer team will have to prepare to do after being placed in Group D along with the U.S.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m sure there’s a lot of Turkish people that lives here too, I’m sure those games will be half-and-half,” said Türkoğlu.

As Turkey’s team runs through their preparations for the biggest tournament of their lives, Türkoğlu said all these players can ask for is strong support from their fans.

“They already know what kind of pressure they have or what kind of responsibility they have so it’s not just what to tell them, it’s just to show them that we are – the whole Turkey’s behind them,” said Türkoğlu.

Turkey will take on Venezuela in a friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium on June 6.

Once they wrap up their training and play that friendly, Turkey will make their way to Vancouver, Canada, where they will take on Australia at BC Place for their first match on June 14. Their first match against the U.S. will happen on June 25 at Los Angeles Stadium on Channel 7.

You can catch all the World Cup action on WSVN-7 starting on June 11.

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