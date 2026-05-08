WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the most coveted trophies in all of sports is touring South Florida.

The FIFA World Cup trophy will make an appearance at Pitbull Stadium located at Florida International University in West Miami-Dade on Saturday and Sunday.

Soccer fans will get a chance to see the trophy up close from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The encounter comes weeks before the first kickoff on June 11. South Florida is one of the sites across North America hosting matches.

Fans can catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup on WSVN-7.

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