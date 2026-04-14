MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans heading to the Miami Grand Prix in May will be able to level up their experience by watching all the race action aboard a luxury yacht.

Thanks to a new partnership with MSC Cruises, fans will be able to observe more than just one turn of the track in a unique South Florida style.

“One of the things that was kind of missing at Hard Rock Stadium and Miami International Autodrome was a view where you can see more than just one turn of the track and obviously a lot of other races around the world have a different topography and as we all know South Florida tends to lean a little bit on the flatter side,” said Miami Grand Prix President Katharina Nowak.

The brand-new MSC Yacht Club features a massive structure that rises over 50 feet into the air, stretches over 1,000 feet long, and is nearly 265 feet wide.

Inside the luxury yacht, fans can enjoy pools, cabanas, and space to soak in the race weekend.

“We had to find a way to go bigger and better, right?” said Nowak. “We had to say, ‘OK, we have to continue building higher to give a viewpoint that doesn’t exist at the track currently,’ and what way to do that, then building a mega superyacht that you know is representative of Miami.”

Nowak said fans will be able to see themed sections of the ship focused on different areas of Miami.

“It only felt natural to continue to lean into the neighborhoods and the culture and to really represent Miami in the most authentic way possible. So we’ve highlighted a neighborhood of Miami at every point of our campus,” she said. “We’ll be featuring Wynwood, Little Havana, Miami Beach, Brickell, so hopefully the fans that are coming to see us this year will not only be able to experience Miami as they’re here with us this weekend, but also the fans that aren’t with us normally and are visiting out, from out of town get to experience Miami in a way that feels very authentic and natural to us.”

7News cameras captured construction crews building everything from the staging areas to the sand to the full-on racing destination.

The yacht, which will be ready for the event, will feature fast cars, luxury vibes, and a full-on party atmosphere.

“I think you can continue to expect us to elevate the fan experience, your ingress, your egress, the food and beverage that we’re bringing to the campus, the entertainment, all of the above. So hopefully fans will leave on May 3rd and say it’s one of the events they have to come back to next year.”

The Miami Grand Prix speeds through Miami Gardens on May 1-3.

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