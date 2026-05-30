MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida NFL brothers Dalvin and James Cook brought joy at their community event cookout.

The pros returned home to serve some food on Saturday at Walt Frazier Park in Miami Gardens.

James said it was nice to return to the neighborhood he and his brother grew up in and to give back to the community with music, food and good vibes.

“Coming back and being on this park and giving back to the community, it all makes sense. Eventually, it’s going to get to the point where we started doing something in the community so why not now? That was our thing,” he said.

The two NFL players provided a great day of fun for all ages!

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.