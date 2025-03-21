MIAMI (WSVN) - Christopher Columbus High School celebrated a historic day Thursday, honoring its basketball team for winning a record-breaking fourth straight state championship and retiring the jerseys of standout brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

In front of the entire student body, the school unveiled retired jersey banners for the Boozer twins — the first time in school history any student-athlete has received the honor.

Cameron’s No. 12 and Cayden’s No. 2 will never be worn by a Columbus basketball player again. Both brothers, sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, are committed to play at Duke University.

The event also highlighted another major accomplishment: head coach Andrew Moran was named the 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year. Moran led the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title, making Columbus only the second school in Miami-Dade County to achieve that milestone in basketball.

Among the attendees was new University of Miami men’s basketball head coach Jai Lucas, who recruited the Boozer twins to Duke.

