MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ticket prices for the College Football National Championship are going through the roof following the Miami Hurricanes’ thrilling victory over Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl.

Fans planning to attend the big game at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19 will have to pony up big bucks, as ticket prices have soared.

The Canes will be at home when they face off against the winner of Friday’s matchup pitting Indiana against Oregon, with a chance for Miami to win their first national championship since 2001.

But diehard fans are facing steep prices as they look to potentially be part of history. Ten days away, resale market prices have already risen to over $3,000, and that’s for nosebleed seats.

According to experts, high demand, location and limited inventory have led to the exorbitant prices.

There will be limited availability for season ticketholders that will allow them a chance to acquire tickets at a lower price than those on the resale market.

7News will have continued coverage as the Canes championship run comes home to South Florida.

