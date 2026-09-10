(WSVN) - The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes return to South Florida after routing the Stanford Cardinal in their season opener to try to keep up their winning ways against Florida A&M University.

After last week’s offensive explosion on the road, the Canes have their eyes set on the FAMU Rattlers for their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Thursday night’s game will be the Canes first game back on their home turf since last season’s loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship game.

For Canes coach Mario Cristobal, a homecoming is something his players have been looking forward to.

“There’s nothing like playing in front of your people here in Miami, and the way Hard Rock gets going, it’s – it means the world to our guys when they come out and that place is going bananas,” said Cristobal. “That’s what we want every single week.”

The stadium may just be going bananas with the Canes sitting at 55-point favorites over the Rattlers.

For quarterback Darian Mensah, it’s a chance to build off the incredible start with the Canes after transferring to the school from Duke over the summer.

He led the Canes’ onslaught against Stanford, throwing five touchdown passes in a lethal display of prowess as the team cruised to a 45-7 victory.

Now, Mensah has the opportunity to put on a show in front of the UM faithful.

“To get in front of all of the fans screaming all at once, I think the energy in there is just different, even with no fans in there,” said Mensah.

He added that despite being heavy favorites, his teammates are determined to not lose focus and do the necessary work to earn the win.

“I think the focus this week is staying on our guys. We can not let up, these dudes can play so we’re going in here, try to go 1-0 again,” said Mensah.

Sophomore Malachi Toney, a former American Heritage High School star, had his own unbelievable performance to open the year, setting a school-record of 234 yards receiving, including two touchdown catches on the first two drives of the game against Stanford.

His teammates touted his ability lash opposing defenses with momentum-swinging plays.

“I went back and watched the whole game, it was crazy to see. That’s a tough challenge, you know, but I think he’s the best in the world so, I mean, you can’t – it’s no answer to cover him,” said Canes defensive back Zechariah Poyser.

Kickoff against the Rattlers is now set for 8 p.m., after being pushed back.

Cristobal’s message to Canes fans is simple.

“Ask all the supervisors and bosses around Dade and Broward County to allow your employees to make it to Hard Rock on time so that we can have the appropriate atmosphere,” said Cristobal.

For any Canes fans eager to join the excitement early, the Hurricanes Walk begins around 5:45 p.m. at the stadium’s southwest gate.

Florida Panthers’ brother tandem of Brady and Matthew Tkachuk will also be on hand to ring the Canes siren on the field to rally the crowd before the game begins.

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