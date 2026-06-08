CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of former University of Miami greats returned to the gridiron to impart invaluable lessons to the next generation of athletes.

At the Canes practice facility in Coral Gables, the next generation of talented players had the opportunity to learn from some of the greatest players ever to wear the U.

“Listen, this is where I learned everything, and I always wanna give it back, you know, we got that saying, ‘Green tree made me,’ so we just show up and show out,” said former Canes linebacker D.J. Williams.

While some of the drills were familiar to the young athletes, the wisdom and advice from the legends in attendance were timeless.

“It feels good, you know, trying to show out in front of these people, make sure they know who I am, know who I will be in the future,” said camp attendee Aziyaah Borago.

From running routes to simply knowing how to work as part of a team, the message went far beyond football.

“You know, when you say it’s a youth thing, you wouldn’t understand. This brotherhood is very special. It made it what it is, I mean, the national championships and the history, it all had great times here and great success, and this was the reason, a big part of it,” said former Canes quarterback Gino Torretta.

The roughly 60 legends who took part in the camp also saw this as a chance to help give back to a community that helped shape the people they grew to become.

“The brotherhood that we had here, the competition, that’s what made us, I mean, I don’t care, we didn’t wanna say, ‘Yeah, we’re talented, otherwise we wouldn’t be here,’ but the competition is what really made us as individuals,” said former Canes defensive back Antrel Rolle.

The young talents who hope to make legendary splash plays in their future got invaluable lessons from former players who were no strangers to making those exact kinds of plays throughout their own careers.

“That’s what it’s all about. What I told these kids is serious, like, we old heads, we gon’ talk about, and all we can do is relive our history. They’re writing their history right here, right now. You wanna reminisce well, so you have to write well. Right here, you have to put in the work, and that’s what they’re out here for,” said former Canes running back Michael Irvin.

With so many legends and former teammates in one place, the vibes on the field felt like a reunion at times, with plenty of shared laughs and some trash-talking.

“Oh man, it is awesome to see running backs walk in as offensive linemen now ’cause some of these guys have let themselves go. It’s also good to see offensive linemen come in as maybe like tight ends, so Ozempic is alive and well in this room,” said former Canes offensive tackle Joaquin Gonzalez.

While the star power on display was impressive, what stood out most was the strong bonds that withstood the test of time and the new connections being built on a shared passion for the sport.

“And there’s nothing like it, when you know you’ve put in the work, you have that camaraderie, and it results in championships,” said Irvin.

The Canes football program spent decades building a reputation for laying the foundation for generational talent. The Miami Legends Camp showed how evident that effort has been with generations of legends returning to help guide some players who may become the next class of legends.

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