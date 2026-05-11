MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the past decade, a Miami Hurricanes fan who was decked out for every home game will now be wearing a new uniform.

Shelton Douthett has been one of the most recognizable faces at Hurricane home games for years, but he told 7Sports it was never about attention, Instead, it was all about a promise made to his brother Wayne.

For years, Shelton has roamed Hard Rock Stadium wearing a full Miami Hurricanes football uniform — helmet, shoulder pads, cleats and all.

To Douthett, it was a way to keep his brother close while quietly preparing for a different kind of calling.

“It’s been in the back of my mind for years; I’ve always had an urge to help people in my community,” he said.

He hopes that calling will lead to a long career as a police officer.

“All this praise and all this, you know, act like, ‘Oh, you made an impact on my life,; I feel like I don’t deserve it, because I feel like I’m just a regular guy,” said Douthett.

Humble? Yes. Ordinary? Not even close.

“This is just my promise to my brother. It’s something that I want to take with me; this is basically how I’m bringing my brother to the games with me,” said Douthett.

That promise started after losing the person he called his hero.

“He had a major impact on me — his kindness, his selflessness, the way he is around people. He’s just a gentle giant, which basically bled over to me, so I’m very honored to honor his memory,” said Douthett.

And the bond they shared was straight out of a comic book.

“It’s basically like Batman and Robin, and the funny thing is, since Batman’s secret identity is Bruce Wayne, and that was my brother’s name, Wayne, he was Batman, and I was Robin,” said Douthett.

But now, Robin has a new uniform.

After years of honoring his brother in the stands, Douthett is now honoring both his brother and his recently passed father, as the lifelong Canes fan officially became a City of Miramar Police officer.

“It’s not a job for the selfish, it’s not a job for the people who are faint at heart, it’s a job for people who are compassionate and really willing to go out and serve the community,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

And for Douthett, that service is personal.

“I’m getting a little emotional, but I’m just glad to have this opportunity to have this legacy going into the City of Miramar, honoring my dad and my brother at the same time, and the love that they have for me, I get to basically share with everybody else and be another friendly face that somebody sees out there when they need help,” he said.

For Douthett, the mission has never changed — committed to honoring a promise, committed to serving others and forever carrying Batman with him every step of the way.

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