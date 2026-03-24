CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The lights were bright at the University of Miami’s Pro Day.

There was speed, strength, and a whole lot of NFL attention in Coral Gables on Monday.

Over 100 executive scouts and coaches packed Miami’s Pro Day, with all eyes locked on the Hurricanes’ next wave of Sunday talent.

“You know, for all of us to kind of come together, get one last opportunity to share a field, it’s definitely a special moment, something I’ve been looking forward to,” said former Canes quarterback Carson Beck.

At the top of the board are Francis Mauigoa, Rueben Bain Jr., and Akheem Mesidor, who all expect to hear their names called early in round one.

“It’s awesome to be able to do it in front of all these eyes and show the world how we work, but I’m excited for this next chapter,” said Mesidor.

Bain said he would love to stay home and play for the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s been nothing short of amazing, been putting on and showing why I am, who I am and showing that, man, I’m a hometown kid, this is what I grew up feeling and it’s sort of my passion,” said the former Canes defensive lineman.

“I think it’s nice if you have some guys that, you know, want to represent home and represent the city of Miami,” said Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley.

The biggest jump of the day was former Canes defensive back Keionte Scott, who lit up the track, posting a blazing 4.33 in the 40-yard dash.

That kind of speed doesn’t just turn heads, it moves draft boards.

“I feel like there was a big question on the speed, so you know, just getting the opportunity to showcase that,” said Scott.

From first-round locks to rising names, Miami’s Pro Day once again delivers a pipeline to the pros.

Bain will meet with the Dolphins on Tuesday at their facility.

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