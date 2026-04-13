CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Vance Sheahan is a big reason for the Miami Hurricanes’ success this year. Now his incredible cancer survival story is inspiring others to reach their goals.

The shortstop turned down 11th round draft money to come and play for the ‘Canes. Now he is reminding us all to keep fighting in your own story, because you never know what the outcome will be.

“I want to be an inspiration for people that are going through a tough time, and that things can be good on the other side,” said Sheahan.

Sheahan told 7Sports it was a surreal moment when he hit a walk-off winner, two-run home run in the fourth game of the season against the University of Central Florida.

His journey to still play baseball is about overcoming adversity.

At a young age, Sheahan stopped growing. Doctors first found issues with his pituitary gland, but there would be more.

“A brain tumor is something that happened to me, and I want people that are going through the same situation to, like, to reach out to me,” he said. “I want to help them, because going through the surgery is a tough time.”

Sheahan underwent that surgery to remove the tumor at the base of his brain nearly seven years ago.

He would go on to recover and was able to play high school baseball for a couple of seasons, but there were some tough times.

“They don’t know what the outcome is gonna be. There’s gonna be some scare – there’s gonna be some, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna make it,'” he said. “It’s all like in God’s hands and in the surgeons’ hands. Like, they are the ones that are able to get you, like, healthy.”

Sheahan is now cancer free. Hhis head coach, J.D. Arteaga, sees his starting junior shortstop as an inspiration.

“You know you’re gonna get a good character kid because he’s gonna be willing to fight through adversity,” said Arteaga. “As a coach, you really cheer for those guys that have put in so much time and sacrificed so much and have overcome certain things off the field.”

“I want to be someone that they can look up to, someone that’s been struggling and someone that’s, you know, doubtful with their dreams,” said Sheahan. “You know, stuff that’s going on mental wise, like, when they get set back, I want them to believe that they have the ability, the chance to live out their dreams.”

His dream, like any other college baseball player, is to play in the majors someday.

Regardless of what happens, Sheahan plans to go back to his hometown area of Lake Worth and hold baseball camps for children dealing with brain tumors.

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