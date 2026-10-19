TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah will miss the rest of the season after undergoing leg surgery in Miami, the school announced in a statement Sunday.

The school said the sophomore has returned to Tallahassee and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kromah was injured in Florida State’s 43-35 loss in double overtime at Miami on Saturday night. He had 14 carries for 44 yards against the Hurricanes but had been a consistent rusher, accumulating 80 or more yards in all six of Florida State’s previous games.

Kromah, the Seminoles’ leading rusher, had 114 carries for 609 yards (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Florida State (3-4, 1-3 ACC) goes into the bye week thinned by injuries to Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr., who is out indefinitely.

The Seminoles will now turn to Tre Wisner, who had nine carries for 63 yards and four catches for 56 yards (both season-highs) against Miami. Wisner is Florida State’s best pass catcher out of the backfield, and he took a screen pass 28 yards for a touchdown Saturday.

He will be Florida State’s new lead back, and it’s not an unfamiliar role: Wisner was a 1,000-yard rusher at Texas in 2024.

Freshman Amari Thomas, who has three carries for 11 yards, will also see more playing time.

The Seminoles will next play host to Clemson on Oct. 31.

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