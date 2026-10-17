MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense rivalry between the Florida State Seminoles and the Miami Hurricanes is set to come to a fever pitch as the two teams are set to face off at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

The third-ranked Hurricanes are 5-0 and hope to continue their perfect season, while the Seminoles recently received a 44-21 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The key player of the Hurricane’s success is quarterback Darian Mensah, who has 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“With rivalry games, you know, it’s no matter how high-ranked one team is and, you know, the disparity between the teams, like it’s always going to be a dogfight. And, we’ve prepared ourselves for that,” said Mensah.

Meanwhile for the Seminoles, the team showed offensive potential, but did not hold control over the game.

“I feel like this week is just we got more of a chip on our shoulder you know coming off the loss to Louisville. We got more of a chip on our shoulder this week just to go out there and show people like, that’s not really what this team is and you know we gonna go out there and put on a show,” said Jayvan Boggs, the wide receiver for the Seminoles.

While the Hurricanes are undefeated and have the home court advantage, the Seminoles could change their rival team’s situation.

The head coaches of both teams shared their excitement ahead of the match.

“It’s one of the great games in all of college football. And it is an absolute blessing for our players, coaches, you know, everybody involved to be able to be a part of this and to be able to go put your best foot forward.,” said Mike Norvell, the Seminoles head coach.

“It’s the greatest rivalry in sports. I’m always going to be biased, but I remember watching it growing up, being a part of it; the intensity, the passion of the fan bases. It’s just always been a level of intensity that I believe is unmatched,” said Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal.

Both teams are set to play at the Hard Rock Stadium at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

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