MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s impossible to ignore South Florida native Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza, a Christopher Columbus High School graduate and current Indiana Hoosiers football quarterback, has been making waves back home and beyond as a front-runner for the Heisman Memorial Trophy. Considered the most prestigious award in college football, the Heisman Trophy goes to the top player in college football.

“I would love the opportunity to get the invite to New York, which would be fantastic. But I think it’s really a testament to the team,” Mendoza said during a press conference. “And it’s not a player award, it’s a team award. And I think it just speaks a testament to how much that this team has had that never-ending process of learning and getting better and that has culminated to this point.”

Not only is the Indiana quarterback a Heisman finalist; the former Christopher Columbus Explorer is one of the favorites to win college football’s most prestigious award.

Sylvie Galvez-Cuesta was Mendoza’s guidance counselor while he was at Columbus.

“Seeing the success that Fernando is having at IU, it just brings me so much joy because he’s such a deserving young man. And, you know, it’s just very inspiring to see someone who worked hard, who is goal oriented, achieve their goals,” she said.

This season at Indiana University, Mendoza has thrown for almost 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns while scoring another six on the ground.

“I saw the potential for him to be a really good Division I quarterback,” said Dave Dunn, Mendoza’s high school football coach.

Dunn, the head football coach at Christopher Columbus, said Mendoza has earned his success.

“Just because of his work ethic, his mindset, he’s an over preparer. He’s always hunting. That and with the skill set he had — he’s a big tall kid, strong arm, amazing touch in the football, so I knew he’d be a really good college player.” said Dunn. “I think the coaching he’s gotten at IU and the season that they’re having, those things all combined, it’s kind of been the perfect storm for him being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.”

Mendoza may have bolstered his chances even more by not only beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night, but also picking up the MVP in the process.

The rise of Fernando Mendoza is something even he couldn’t have predicted back at Christopher Columbus High School.

“It’s still kind of surreal to me that, not that he’s had this success, but that, you know, the phenomenon of ‘Heisman-Doza’ has caught on the way it has,” said Dunn. “And I always thought he was an amazing quarterback and an amazing person. Now, on a national stage, he’s proven the same thing. And being able to see him as a finalist and hopefully win this award, which is, you know, the most prestigious award in college football, it’s amazing.”

“That one individual will go down in history forever. I mean, you can’t take a Heisman away, right? I mean, we might have to have statues all over campus. Who knows? But the sense of pride for all of us is just, you know, it’s hard to describe what it means to this community,” said Galvez-Cuesta. “It’s been such an exciting ride. This is probably one of the greatest football seasons for all of us who have watched, you know, in recent history. Just watching one of our own accomplish the unthinkable, and now have a chance to actually earn a Heisman and to be the front-runner for it, it’s a dream come true for all of us.”

While Mendoza is a special talent on the field, he may be an even better person off of it. The quarterback has been using his newfound spotlight to fight a cause close to his family’s heart.

“My team and I have just gotten our ‘Mendoza Mania’ gear and swag. And what makes it so exciting is that all the proceeds are going to fight multiple sclerosis,” said Galvez-Cuesta said as she held up her red “Mendoza Mania” sweatshirt. “This is a charity that’s so important to both Alberto and Fernando. Their mom has been fighting this disease for a number of years now, so the boys have been really instrumental in raising goals and doing so much to make this cause known, to fund raise. So yeah, people in South Florida, support the cause: Mendoza Mania.”

The ceremony for the Heisman Trophy will take place Saturday. You can catch it live on ABC Miami, Channel 18.

