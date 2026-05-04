CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - With the FIFA World Cup just a few weeks away, advocates gathered outside its Miami Host Committee office to shine light on a recent travel advisory.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Amnesty International released a travel advisory warning international visitors about risks related to immigration enforcement and civil liberty concerns tied to the soccer competition.

Advocates with these local civil organizations said they’ve engaged FIFA and local organizers about these concerns but have seen little progress.

“We are urging FIFA and the host committee to develop a comprehensive safety plan to safeguard the constitutional rights and well-being of both visiting tourists and staff. We are asking for a moratorium on deportations during the games and to abide by labor standards,” said Dariel Gomez with the ACLU.

Seven matches are scheduled to be played at Hard Rock Stadium.

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