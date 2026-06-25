(WSVN) - While the United States’ men’s soccer team has already secured their spot in the knockout stage, the squad has a chance to finish the group stage undefeated, something that hasn’t happened since 1930.

When Team USA and Turkey take to the pitch Thursday night, nothing for the World Cup’s knockout stage will be at stake. The Americans have already punched their ticket by winning Group D while Turkey has already been eliminated.

In what’s been one of the most successful starts to a World Cup in American history, there’s still an opportunity to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in nearly a century: win every game in the group stage.

During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said he doesn’t expect Turkey to just roll over and allow a free win for the Americans.

“When you defend your jersey, your flag, your culture, it’s about pride and I have no doubt that the Turkish team is going to be competitive tomorrow. They have good players, of course they have been eliminated but I think it’s going to be a tough game,” said Pochettino.

The last time the Americans went undefeated in the group stage was in 1930 when they defeated Belgium and Paraguay. Now they have an opportunity to finish group play a perfect 3-0 for the first time in their history.

Pochettino has led the rallying cry: “Why not us?” That simple message has resonated.

“We’ve gone into this tournament wanting to win and, again, I thin you heard Mauricio [Pochettino] say ‘Why not us,’ and I think that’s the perfect kind of slogan that we have, you know, we go into every game of the tournament wanting to win and that’s what we believe. We really do believe it. People [are] talking about the quarterfinals, semifinals, why not the final, why not lifting a trophy for the end of the summer?” said USA defender Chris Richards.

The dream start to the World Cup has captivated a rejuvenated fanbase who have come out in force to support their team at every opportunity.

Several players say that support on their home soil has played a major factor in keeping them motivated to reach higher.

“For us, you know, we’re really excited, we’re also excited the intensity [that] we’re turning people into soccer fans back home,” said Richards.

The players hope to keep the momentum rolling through Turkey and beyond their historic group stage performance and bring that same intensity into the knockout stage where every match matters the most.

“Going into the same mentality the last two games, we want to step out with intensity and step out with the ball. We want to be sharp but also defensively we want to limit their opportunities and, again, do what we were already gonna do,” said USA defender Mark McKenzie.

Pochettino said four players, midfielder Tyler Adams, forward Folarin Balogun, defender Chris Richards, and outside back Antonee Robinson, will not play in Thursday’s match due to having yellow cards from previous matches.

You can watch all the Team USA action when the match kicks off at 10 p.m. on WSVN-7.

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