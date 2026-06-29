HOUSTON (AP) — Gabriel Martinelli scored late injury time to give Brazil a 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Monday.

Martinelli’s winning goal came in the sixth minute of injury time.

Casemiro earlier equalized on a header in the 56th minute off an assist from Gabriel Magalhães after just missing another chance two minutes earlier. The shot sailed just out of reach of the outstretched hand of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and into the net.

Kaishu Sano stole a misplaced pass at midfield and took it down the field before a right-footed shot from above the half circle to put Japan ahead in the 29th minute.

Vinícius Júnior, who has scored four goals in this year’s tournament, had a chance to put Brazil on top in the 58th minute but his shot from the left box was deflected by Suzuki and went off the far post.

Casemiro left in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with what appeared to be a leg injury.

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