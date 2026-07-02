MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As Cape Verde looks to continue their magical run in their first ever appearance in the World Cup, the Argentinian national team isn’t taking anything for granted despite many viewing them as massive favorites to win on Friday.

The knockout-stage match between Cape Verde and Argentina at Miami Stadium is seen as a David-versus-Goliath battle by many fans.

Cape Verde, an island-nation off the coast of South Africa, has

Argentina is led by Lionel Messi’s six goals in this tournament so far. He already holds the record for most goals scored, 19 total, in Word Cup history, only competing with himself for now. The Argentinians are also looking to defend their reign after winning the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina are overwhelming favorites to advance to the round of 16.

Despite everything appearing to be in their favor, the Argentinian squad has no intentions of underestimating the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

“After watching their group-stage matches, I wasn’t surprised Cape Verde qualified. They’re a good team that has competed well against every rival they’ve faced. It would be useless to say they’re not a tough team because that’s a lie. They will make it difficult for us as they did with every other opponent. We should be careful — it will not be easy,” said Argentinian coach Lionel Scaloni.

Cape Verde is the smallest nation to ever make the knockout-stage.

Prior to Friday’s match, Cape Verde shocked Spain, holding the current European champions to a scoreless draw in the group-stage. They followed that up with a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

The undefeated Blue Sharks hope to pull off another stunner and knock out the defending champions to keep their incredible run going into the round of 16.

“We as a team believe we can achieve this. After those initial matches, we feel a strong drive to show the whole world that we are proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. Once again, we’re proving that. Even though we’re a small group, we fight for everything. We want to achieve — nothing comes easy,” said Cape Verde coach Pedro Leitão Brito.

Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, has played a major role in the team making it this far.

The 40-year-old veteran has recorded 10 saves in their three draws in the group-stage. Many of his incredible efforts have gone viral on social media as fans admired his intense effort.

When Vozinha takes the pitch against Messi and Argentina, he recognized it will be his toughest battle yet. He also acknowledged it’ll be a special moment to face down the GOAT.

“It’ll be really special because Lionel Messi for me is the greatest of all time. I honestly will love to play against Messi. Who knows, maybe I’ll even get Messi’s jersey,” he said.

If Vozinha can help his team to a monumental upset over Argentina, Cape Verde may just erect a statue to celebrate his status as a national hero.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.