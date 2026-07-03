MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After a thrilling knockout match with Argentina facing off against Cape Verde, the reigning World Cup champions managed to secure the victory. Fans at Miami Stadium wasted no time to celebrate the win.

Soccer fans celebrated Argentina’s 3-2 win on Friday night, turning Miami Stadium into a big party as they left.

The defending champions’ win against Cape Verde ended their historic first FIFA World Cup run.

Cape Verde didn’t make the match easy for Argentina. They fought at every turn, pushing the heavily favored Argentinians to the brink in extra time.

“I’m proud of all my guys in the field; they gave up everything. We’re just gonna get better; this is only the beginning,” said a Cape Verde fan.

Fans of both teams were seen exchanging hugs after the tough match with a deep appreciation for the players who left their hearts on the pitch.

“I was getting a little worried towards the end, but then we scored that last goal and the whole stadium erupted. It was amazing. The excitement and the shock, we were waiting for that. The anticipation was just too heavy,” said an Argentina fan.

Cape Verde fans beamed with pride despite the loss for making it this far into the tournament.

“Vozinha, he’s our Superman, he’s our Michael Jordan, he’s our Tom Brady,” said a Cape Verde fan.

Fortunately, Cape Verde fans are looking forward to a future FIFA World Cup appearance.

“Messi is great, no taking nothing away from Messi, but in four years he will see us again,” said a Cape Verde fan.

Meanwhile, Argentina fans hope to witness back-to-back titles, but there are plenty of strong opponents ahead. The tournament is only getting more competitive for the round of 16.

Argentina now has to take on Egypt on Tuesday. While that’s days away, fans are already confident.

“End of the day, they don’t have the charisma, the presence of the champions, you know? Argentina is going forward to the final,” said an Argentina fan.

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