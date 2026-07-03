MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Anticipation continues to build as Argentina prepares to face off against Cape Verde in Friday night’s FIFA World Cup match at Miami Stadium.

A South Florida superstar is lending his voice to the festivities.

Soccer fans got to listen to a new song ahead of the match, which will be part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album. The song is called “Love Always Wins,” which was written and produced by Emilio Estefan.

Outside of Miami Stadium, fans were turning up the energy less than an hour before the match.

Argentina is making their 19th appearance at the FIFA World Cup, while Cape Verde is making their first-ever appearance.

Large swaths of fans are rallying behind Argentina’s impressive record and the man they call the G.O.A.T., Lionel Messi.

“Hopefully it’s 2026 for the next four years. Yes, I hope so,” said Argentina fan Alexis Guini.

Meantime, Cape Verde is in the midst of a historic debut at the tournament, featuring incredible performances on the pitch against dominant opponents, much to the delight of their dedicated fans.

“You know what? They say 1%, and we’re still here. So Argentina, Spain, Uruguay, we’re still here. You never know,” said Cape Verde fan Aliah Wahnon.

With the fate of both nations’ World Cup dreams on the line, fans on both sides are expecting a great match between them.

“I hope it’s easy for Argentina, but we have to be respectful because they have done a great job so far in the World Cup, but we should win,” said Guini.

“We’re definitely excited just to be at this stage because it’s our first time in the World Cup. We never thought we would go this far, even though we’re always like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna win,’ but everyone deep down is like, ‘Are we gonna go far, are we not,’ but here we are,” said Wahnon.

The Argentina and Cape Verde match is the fifth match Miami Stadium has hosted.

The match kicked off at 6 p.m.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun at home on WSVN Channel 7.





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