

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Offers Latest Technologies in Laser Vision Correction

Ellen Koo, M.D., is a corneal specialist and Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. For more information on vision correction surgery click here or visit the UHealth Collective.

MEET ETHAN EDGE

22-year-old Ethan Edge started wearing glasses in the first grade.

“I wake up and I’m like, “Where are they?” fishing for them every morning, can’t find them,” Ethan says.

He met with Ellen Koo, M.D., a corneal specialist at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, where advances in technology are taking vision correction surgery to the next level.

“Vision correction surgery is where we harness technologies, using excimer laser to change the shape of the cornea. We have the FS200, which is the latest and greatest technology to create a flap for the LASIK procedure. In addition, we have the EX500, which is the latest FDA approved excimer laser. It has a really fast processing speed, which guarantees precision and accuracy,” says Dr. Koo.

Whether its’s professional, occupational, or even just a hobby, Dr. Koo says vision correction surgery can make what you do better by getting rid of glasses and contacts. Each patient is evaluated to make sure the procedure is right for them.

“We have a terrific team of professionals and staff members, who make sure the patient undergoes a careful and thorough pre-operative evaluation. We follow these patients to make sure the outcomes are exactly what we want,” Dr. Koo says.