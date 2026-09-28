UHealth Demonstrates Excellence in Five Nationally Ranked Specialties

Dipen Parekh, M.D., is the Chief Executive Officer of UHealth, the University of Miami Health System. For more information on the 2025-26 U.S. News & World Report Hospitals Rankings, click here or visit the UHealth Collective.

UHEALTH RECORDS STRONGEST U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT PERFORMANCE TO DATE

Based on a foundation of academic medicine and compassionate patient care—UHealth, the University of Miami Health System once again tops U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings across a number of specialties.

“What we are really focused on is in our process, in terms of being relentless in continuous improvement and never being satisfied,” says Dipen Parekh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Dr. Parekh is proud to announce Bascom Palmer Eye Institute is ranked number one in ophthalmology for the 25th year!

“I think it’s kudos to the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute team… with the University of Miami Health System for being able to create and then sustain that level of excellence over the past two and a half decades.”

The numbers show the University of Miami Health System continues to deliver world-class care year after year—giving patients the latest innovations in academic-based research, treatments and technology leading to better outcomes.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, South Florida’s only NCI-designated cancer center, is ranked number one in cancer care statewide.

“It’s, for the most part, a multidisciplinary effort, where you have world-class imaging, world-class pathologists,” Dr. Parekh says. “We have a huge program in sarcoma. We have a world-class myeloma institute under the leadership of Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., that attracts patients from all over the world.”

It takes an entire team of doctors, nurses, and medical staff to provide excellent quality care for our patients–and other honors show that.

“We are the only organization with a nursing magnet status with distinction in the entire state of Florida,” says Dr. Parekh. “The magnet status is a symbol of unequivocal excellence across every aspect of nursing care that is provided in an organization.”

Also nationally recognized: Neurology and Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Surgery and Geriatrics.

“What are the two main priorities for an aging population? It’s cancer and it’s neurosciences as you grow older. And we are highly ranked now, nationally, in both of those specialties,” says Dr. Parekh. “That should give community a lot of hope and assurance that all the most important areas of healthcare that’s the focus of our society, is where the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine is really shining.”